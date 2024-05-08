Karan Johar calls 'Kal Ho Na Ho' title track a song about 'hope, love and loss'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Filmmaker Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and returned to the director's chair after a long gap of 7 years, took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday with regard to one of the iconic songs of Hindi cinema, the title track of Kal Ho Na Ho. It was Karan Johar's third directorial film after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram and shared a video comprising of different scenes from films belonging to his production. The title track of Kal Ho Na Ho plays in the background.

See the post:

KJo expressed his gratitude to the veteran lyrics and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, singer Sonu Nigam and the composers Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. He wrote in the caption, "A song in the @dharmamovies repertoire that will always be so personal to me for so many reasons. Will always be eternally grateful to Javed sahab SEL and Sonu for giving us this immortal melody."

He further mentioned: "A song that is about hope... love... and loss... As much a song for a broken heart as it is for hopeful romance. The inherent quality of this song to transcend a gamut of emotions makes it the 'go to' audio soothing support. Emotions are universal and here are some moments from our movies that hopefully have struck a chord."

Recently, Karan made headlines after he expressed his displeasure on the level of mimicry that is being done in reality shows. He shared a cryptic post in the story section of Instagram. 'I was sitting with my mother watching television. I saw a reality comedy show promo, which airs on a so-called respectable channel. A comic artist is doing a very bad mimicry of me. I can expect this from trolls or those people who say anything by hiding their face or name. But when those people are from their own industry, they make fun of you. That too of a person who has been a part of the industry for more than 25 years. Your doing like this shows how we are living in these times. Now it doesn't make me angry, but makes me sad,' read Karan's Instagram Stories.

