Record-breaking heatwave grips India: Top 10 hottest locations

As temperatures soar across India, Delhi set a new national record on Wednesday with the mercury touching a scorching 52.3 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature ever recorded in the country. Northern regions, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are experiencing similar oppressive heat, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius.

Hotspots across northern India

Here are the ten hottest places in India today:

1. Mahendragarh, Haryana: 49.4°C

2. Nuh, Haryana: 49°C

3. Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: 48.8°C

4. Rohtak, Haryana: 48.8°C

5. Sirsa, Haryana: 48.7°C

6. Bhatinda, Punjab: 48.5°C

7. Hisar, Haryana: 48.5°C

8. Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: 48.4°C

9. Agra, Uttar Pradesh: 48°C

10. Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: 48°C

Dehradun's record high

Meanwhile, Dehradun also witnessed its highest-ever temperature at 43.1 degrees Celsius, adding to the intensity of the heatwave.

Heatwave impact across states

In Rajasthan, despite a slight dip in temperatures, regions like Pilani and Churu continue to swelter, with temperatures hovering around 48 degrees Celsius.

In Bihar, authorities ordered the closure of all educational institutions until June 8 due to extreme heatwave conditions, following reports of students fainting as temperatures exceeded 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's power demand soars

Delhi experienced an unprecedented surge in its power demand, reaching a historic high of 8,302 MW on Wednesday afternoon, attributed to the scorching heatwave gripping the city. This marks the first time the capital's power demand has breached the 8,300-MW mark, reflecting the severity of the ongoing heatwave. Power distribution authorities had initially projected a peak demand of 8,200 MW for the summer season. The State Load Dispatch Centre reported the peak demand at 15:36:32 hours. This spike follows a recent peak of 8,000 MW recorded on May 22, underscoring the sustained impact of the relentless heatwave, with temperatures soaring close to 50 degrees Celsius in various areas like Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, and Narela.

