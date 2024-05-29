T20 World Cup 2024, Team India's SWOT Analysis: Do Rohit Sharma's men have enough to end ICC title drought?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid during the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo in September 2023

Indian cricket team will once again enter the T20 World Cup 2024 as title favourites despite heartbreaking exits in the recent ICC events. Rohit Sharma is set to lead a strong 15-member squad for the ninth edition of the tournament in the USA and West Indies starting on June 1.

Team India last played a T20I game against Afghanistan in January this year where they needed a super over to defend 212 runs in Bengaluru. But, the Men in Blue rank first in the current ICC T20I team rankings and are tipped to mount a strong title challenge in a 20-team tournament.

With the squad finalised and players starting their final preparations with a training camp in New York, let's analyse Team India's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats ahead of the World Cup 2024.

Strengths - Unassailable batting unit

The majority of the selected players, especially batters, displayed remarkable form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2024 and will be under focus as team India's biggest strength in the upcoming World Cup. Virat Kohli emerged as the highest run-scorer as he continues to show brilliant form in white-ball cricket. Kohli further changed his approach in the IPL 2024 by maintaining a strike rate over 150 and hitting the second-highest 38 sixes.

Kohli's form has also led many to suggest the batter should open with skipper Rohit at the World Cup. Rohit struggled for consistency in the IPL 2024 despite finishing as the leading run-getter for his Mumbai Indians franchise. Both Rohit and Kolhi will be leading the strong batting lineup which consists of the world's no.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, in-form wicketkeeper batters Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Image Source : BCCI/IPLVirat Kohli during the IPL 2024

Weaknesses - Lack of finishers

Despite strong form in the IPL 2024, none of the selected members made it to the final of the tournament and notably struggled to display consistency after the selection for the World Cup. Shivam Dube displayed remarkable hitting skills in the first half of the season but registered only 46 runs in five innings in May. With fit-again Hardik Pandya returning to T20I setup, Dube's role as middle-order batter or finisher is not clear at the moment.

Dube's form and a lack of finishers in the current squad might be an early red flag for the management. All-rounders Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja were not convincing enough with their finishing touches in the recent IPL 2024 and that is likely to get exposed if the top-order fails to impress.

India's other weakness is the lack of international cricket heading to the World Cup. Having last played T20Is against Afghanistan in January, the team faces Bangladesh in the only warm-up game scheduled on June 1. All participating players were heavily involved in the recent IPL but haven't played together as a unit for quite some time.

Opportunities - Dube and Samson to step up

Indian squad for the World Cup is well-balanced with experience and potential. Yashasvi Jaiswal witnessed a rapid rise in red-ball cricket during the England series and now has the best chance to make a similar impact in white-ball cricket as well.

It will be interesting to see if Rohit and Rahul Dravid go with either Rishabh or Sanju for the wicketkeeping role as both impressed in the recent IPL. Samson was slightly ahead in terms of stats and might get a nod to don the wicketkeeping gloves.

Image Source : BCCI/IPLShivam Dube during the IPL 2024

Samson and Dube are set to feature in their maiden World Cup and have a perfect opportunity to shine and cement their places in the Indian team. Both displayed their versatility in playing positions and skills to adapt to playing conditions accordingly with mature batting in IPL 2024 and will be eager to carry that momentum in the World Cup.

Threats - What if Jasprit Bumrah fails to replicate IPL 2024 form?

Speaking about India's bowling, the management surprisingly picked only three pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh and four strong spin options. Bumrah did what he does best in the IPL 2024 by taking 20 wickets in 13 innings at a notable economy rate of 6.48.

Bumrah's heroics didn't save Mumbai Indians from finishing at the bottom but his impact made Indian cricket team fans feel safe going into the ICC tournament. Arshdeep picked 19 wickets but at an economy rate of over 10 and Siraj bagged 15 wickets in 14 innings. India will be in serious trouble if Bumrah fails to carry his red-hot form in the World Cup, as India face very limited bowling options.

So, a well-fortified batting unit to a lack of finishers to over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah sums up the analysis of team India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.