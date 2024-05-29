Wednesday, May 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL form is irrelevant: Senior Australian cricketer backs Glenn Maxwell to return to his best in T20 World Cup

IPL form is irrelevant: Senior Australian cricketer backs Glenn Maxwell to return to his best in T20 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had a forgettable IPL season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring just 52 runs in 10 matches. However, the senior Australian opener Usman Khawaja has backed him to return to his best in the T20 World Cup saying that IPL form won't be relevant.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2024 18:44 IST
Glenn Maxwell had a horror IPL season scoring 52 runs in 10
Image Source : PTI Glenn Maxwell had a horror IPL season scoring 52 runs in 10 matches for RCB

Form of a few players would have been a concern for Australia going into the T20 World Cup 2024 with many of them not having the IPL season they would have liked. However, the way Mitchell Starc performed in the knockouts for the Kolkata Knight Riders and David Warner smashed a 21-ball 54 against Namibia in the warm-up match, it seems like the classic case of Australians turning it on when the crunch moment and the big events arrive repeating itself.

Senior opener Usman Khawaja suggested that it could be the same with Glenn Maxwell as well, who seemed like he couldn't buy a run in the IPL. Maxwell, after three terrific seasons with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, had a horror campaign where he scored just 52 runs in 10 innings. But Khawaja believed that IPL form will be irrelevant when it comes to the T20 World Cup.

“The IPL form is absolutely irrelevant. Maxy’s proven himself time and time again. Any player who’s performed over a long period of time understands that you can’t perform well every time you go out there," Khawaja was quoted by the West Australian.

Khawaja mentioned that T20 is a game of risk and reward and sometimes it will not come off and hence failures and low scores are bound to come. However, if it comes off, Maxwell is a player who can change the complexion of the game single-handedly.

"You take a few risks, particularly if you bat in the middle order, and T20 cricket’s not easy. But (for this tournament) if he gets one good innings, he’s away. It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past. He’s not going to change his game and nor should he. Just keep going. He’ll find it," the 37-year-old opener added. Before the IPL, Maxwell had a phenomenal run of 12 to 16 months for Australia, including a memorable World Cup 2023 and the hard-hitting all-rounder will be hoping for some of that rub of green to go his way in the T20 World Cup.

Related Stories
India SWOT Analysis for T20 World Cup 2024: Are Rohit Sharma's men ready to end ICC trophy drought?

India SWOT Analysis for T20 World Cup 2024: Are Rohit Sharma's men ready to end ICC trophy drought?

Rohit Sharma at No 4?: Ex-India cricketer suggests radical change to batting order for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma at No 4?: Ex-India cricketer suggests radical change to batting order for T20 World Cup

T20 Blast 2024: Schedule, Squads, match timings, live streaming and all you need to know

T20 Blast 2024: Schedule, Squads, match timings, live streaming and all you need to know

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement