Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 29, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2024 20:29 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 29, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Home Minister Amit Shah tells India TV, how BJP will retain power with big majority, says, Opposition will score zero in 16 states, UTs
  • PM Narendra Modi promises to order probe into Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s health, Naveen Patnaik responds, ‘Modi should first probe who are spreading rumours about my health’
  • Battle for UP :  CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed rallies in eastern UP

