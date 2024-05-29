Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 29, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Home Minister Amit Shah tells India TV, how BJP will retain power with big majority, says, Opposition will score zero in 16 states, UTs
- PM Narendra Modi promises to order probe into Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s health, Naveen Patnaik responds, ‘Modi should first probe who are spreading rumours about my health’
- Battle for UP : CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed rallies in eastern UP
