Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH: Owner Sanjiv Goenka fumes after LSG's heavy loss to SRH, involved in heated chat with captain KL Rahul

WATCH: Owner Sanjiv Goenka fumes after LSG's heavy loss to SRH, involved in heated chat with captain KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka seemed pretty angry after the thrashing his side was handed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing 166 runs in just 9.4 overs in IPL 2024. Goenka was involved in an animated discussion with skipper KL Rahul on the ground, which didn't look good at all.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: May 09, 2024 3:43 IST
Sanjiv Goenka was involved in heated exchange with KL Rahul
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sanjiv Goenka was involved in heated exchange with KL Rahul and Justin Langer after LSG's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) promising-looking campaign in the 2024 edition of the IPL has been jolted twice now with back-to-back heavy defeats and alarm bells have started ringing all of a sudden. First, a 98-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders and now Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chasing down 166 runs with 62 balls to spare. It was annihilation of the highest order and it seems that the owner of the franchise, Sanjiv Goenka was extremely disappointed with the same as he let his frustration out on the captain KL Rahul.

Rahul was on the receiving end after playing a 33-ball 29 knock on what seemed like a tricky surface in Hyderabad at the start. However, Travis Head (89 off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (75 off 28) nipped every such speculation in the bud with sheer intent and hitting quality. 

Goenka was almost scolding KL Rahul before the coach Justin Langer joined the ongoing animated one-sided conversation. Rahul was visibly uncomfortable and as soon as Langer came, he left. Goenka faced flak for his attitude as many reckoned that there was a way of showing disappointment and talking to players, which it wasn't, especially not in the public eye when umpteen cameras were there on the field.

Watch the video:

Related Stories
IPL 2024 achieves new milestone with 1,000 sixes in record deliveries during SRH vs LSG clash

IPL 2024 achieves new milestone with 1,000 sixes in record deliveries during SRH vs LSG clash

SRH rip apart LSG as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma chase down 166 in 10 overs; knock out MI

SRH rip apart LSG as Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma chase down 166 in 10 overs; knock out MI

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad go past CSK, Mumbai Indians knocked out of playoff race

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad go past CSK, Mumbai Indians knocked out of playoff race

On a pitch where the visitors crawled to 165, Sunrisers Hyderabad made a mockery of it by registering the highest-ever run-chase inside 10 overs in T20 cricket.

Lucknow Super Giants have lost six games now and will need to win both their remaining games against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to stay in the hunt for the playoffs and hence have the destiny very much still in their own hands. Sunrisers Hyderabad meanwhile, jumped to third place and knocked Mumbai Indians out of the race for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement