Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's CUTE reaction on Shreyas Iyer's dismissal goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan is often seen supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the ground either alone or with his kids and last night was no different. He was spotted cheering his team along with his youngest son AbRam on Friday. KKR put in a huge total of 261 for six wickets against Punjab Kings (PBKS), with a major and important contribution coming from Phil Salt and Sunil Narine. However, the dismissal of the KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was the one, which was not expected so early by AbRam, which ended up with him giving the cutest reaction, that was caught on camera.

Apart from this, several pictures and videos of the father-son duo are doing rounds on the internet shared by the actor's fan club on social media. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani was also present with the actor.

More deets about KKR vs PBKS match

It was a mockery of 262 runs, which began in the powerplay with Prabhsimran Singh going hammer and tongs. Prabhsimran took on Chameera, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy all at once. He didn't discriminate as he gave all of them the same treatment. As Bairstow said, they wanted to whack as far as possible and go ballistic from the ball one. On points' table, KKR are now tied on the number of wins and losses with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants with all three of them having won five and lost three in eight matches.

SRK on work front

Shah Rukh Khan has a successful 2023 with three back-to-back blockbusters in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Meanwhile, the superstar has not yet revealed anything about his next release. During a recent media interaction, SRK had said that now he wants to do roles that define his age. Moreover, YRF's Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan are in the pre-production phase.

