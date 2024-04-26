Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on pregnancy rumours, says 'I lost brands. I didn't do events..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra was recently seen in Amar Singh Chamkila.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently basking in the success of hr latest release Amar Singh Chamkila, has finally opened up on rumours claiming that she is pregnant. She recently gained 16 kgs for her role in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer and in a recent podcast with Raj Shamani she mentioned how she sacrificed looking best at her wedding to justify her character in the film. In the podcast, the actress explained how the process of gaining weight affected her work and attracted criticism for her appearance.

''I lost brands, I didn’t do events because I was looking so terrible. People started saying, ‘She’s pregnant, she’s had liposuction, she’s done Botox on her face’. I used to look at all this and think, ‘You will never understand what I’m going through’,'' she said.

She also revealed how the director of the film told her that she doesn't resemble the late singer, Amarjot, and how she decided to work hard to look like her. ''It’s not healthy at all. In fact, when I signed Chamkila, I was at my peak fitness; I had been working out for two years, and I almost had abs. When I signed the film, Imtiaz told me I don’t really look like Amarjot, and I resolved to change that. In one minute, I forgot all the hard work I’d done for the previous two years. I gained 16 kgs, I used to eat heavy meals and go to sleep so that I look puffy the next morning. I wanted a double chin, I wanted my eyes to look small. I used to eat rice and rotis in numbers. It wasn’t just fun and games, eating pizza all day,'' she added.

Before Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra was seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film, Mission Raniganj. The film did not do wonders at the box office but was praised on social media after its OTT release. She has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Shiddat 2, Zahoor, Prem Ki Shaadi, and Sanki.

