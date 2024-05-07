Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: 'Loktantra me matdaan saamanya daan nahi hai', says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Third phase of polling today.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway, marking another crucial juncture in India's electoral journey. Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories today in the third phase, with stakes being high for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, in the last election. The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements for the third phase of polls. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase on 1.85 lakh polling stations. Baramati in Maharashtra, Gulbarga in Karnataka and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh are among seats on which the contest is being closely watched by people. Meanwhile, Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah cast their vote at booths in Ahmedabad city under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. Amidst fervent campaigns and spirited debates, the spotlight now once again turns to the ballot box, where citizens will cast their votes, determining the political landscape for years to come.

