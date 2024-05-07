Tuesday, May 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: 'Loktantra me matdaan saamanya daan nahi hai', says PM Modi
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: 'Loktantra me matdaan saamanya daan nahi hai', says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amidst rallies, campaigns, and promises, the nation braces itself for another crucial phase in the democratic process. The third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is being held today with stakes being high for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2024 8:20 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Third phase of polling today.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway, marking another crucial juncture in India's electoral journey. Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories today in the third phase, with stakes being high for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had won an overwhelming majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, in the last election. The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements for the third phase of polls. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase on 1.85 lakh polling stations. Baramati in Maharashtra, Gulbarga in Karnataka and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh are among seats on which the contest is being closely watched by people. Meanwhile, Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah cast their vote at booths in Ahmedabad city under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. Amidst fervent campaigns and spirited debates, the spotlight now once again turns to the ballot box, where citizens will cast their votes, determining the political landscape for years to come.

Follow the blog for the latest updates. 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 07, 2024 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Congress Solapur Lok Sabha candidate Praniti Shinde, Sushil Kumar Shinde cast their votes

    BJP has fielded Ram Vitthal Satpute from Solapur. BJP's Dr.Jaisiddeshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji is the sitting MP from Solapur.

  • May 07, 2024 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    PM Modi's first reaction after casting his vote in Ahmedabad

    "As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate," PM Modi said while speaking to the reporters after casting his vote.

  • May 07, 2024 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Democracy will remain strong: Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde on polling day

    "'Sarva Dharma Sambhaav' will remain alive," Shinde said as the third phase of polling is underway.

  • May 07, 2024 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: PM Modi casts his vote at polling booth in Ahmedabad | WATCH

    Amid the ongoing polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast their votes at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. He also showed also showed the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote. 

     

  • May 07, 2024 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi arrives at polling booth to cast his vote in Ahmedabad | VIDEO

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the polling booth in Ahmedabad to cast his vote. He was welcomed by Union Minister Amit Shah there. Both leaders will cast their votes shortly. The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people at the polling booth. 

     

  • May 07, 2024 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: PM Modi leaves Gujarat's Raj Bhavan to cast his vote | WATCH

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Raj Bhavan in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. 

  • May 07, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra Congress leader Amit Deshmukh, his wife Aditi Deshmukh cast their votes | VODEO

    Maharashtra Congress leader Amit Deshmukh and his wife Aditi Deshmukh cast their votes at a polling booth in Latur.  While BJP has fielded sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare from here, he faces Congress' Kalge Bandappa here. 

  • May 07, 2024 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi arrives at polling booth to cast his vote | WATCH

    Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi arrived at a polling booth to cast his vote. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its state unit chief CR Patil from Navsari seat and the Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded Naishadh Desai. 

  • May 07, 2024 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Amit Shah reaches Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad to cast his vote | WATCH

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive here shortly to cast his vote. The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.

  • May 07, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Karnataka: BJP candidate Dr Umesh Jadhav cast his vote at polling booth in Kalaburagi | WATCH

    Karnataka BJP candidate Dr Umesh Jadhav cast his vote. He also showed the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Kalaburagi. Congress has fielded party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani against him. 

     

  • May 07, 2024 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Preparations are underway as PM Modi set to cast his vote in Gujarat | VIDEO

    Preparations are underway at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote for the the third phase of polling today. 25 Parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to polls today. BJP candidate from Surat, Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed from his seat.

  • May 07, 2024 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all eligible voters participating in today's phase to cast their votes in record numbers, emphasizing that their active engagement would enhance the vibrancy of the elections. "Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," he posted on X.

     

  • May 07, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Voting begins across 93 constituencies

    Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections has begun across 93 constituencies in 11 states and Union Territories. 17.24 crore voters are casting their votes today. The voting will continue till 6 pm today. 

  • May 07, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers, urges people to cast their votes | WATCH

    Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at his residence in Jait village of Sehore. Speaking to the media, he also appealed to people to vote in large numbers.  "I appeal to everyone that elections are the 'mahautsav' of democracy. Voting is the symbol of our dedication to democracy...I appeal to everyone to cast their votes..." he added. 

  • May 07, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Mock polls underway for third phase of Lok Sabha elections

    Mock polls are underway across different states for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, which is set to begin at 7 am today. Polling for more than half of the total number of constituencies will be completed by the end of this phase.

  • May 07, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Polls Phase 3: Why voting being held on 93 seats instead of originally scheduled 94?

    Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase. However elections were rescheduled from the second to the third phase in the Betul Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh due to the death of the BSP candidate, the BJP candidate in Surat has been declared the winner unopposed and due to revised polling schedule in Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the total seats now going to poll are 93.

  • May 07, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates in Phase 3

    Several prominent candidates including Home Minister Amit Shah, Parshottam Rupala, CR Patil, Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukhbhai Vasava, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan, Rajesh Chudasama, Poonamben Maadam, Tushar Chaudhary, Paresh Dhanani, Lalitbhai Vasoya, Chaitar Vasava, Geniben Thakor, Jagadish Shettar, B Sriramulu, Basavaraj Bommai, Pralhad Joshi, BY Raghavendra, Geeta Shivarajkumar, Prabha Mallikarjun, etc.,are in the fray in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

    Check here state-wise key constituencies and prominent candidates in detail.

     

  • May 07, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: List of 93 constituencies, states, parties and candidates

    Voters in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies in 11 states and Union Territories will participate in the largest festival of democracy in the world. 25 seats in Gujarat (BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal won the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed), 14 in Karnataka, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in West Bengal and Assam, 2 each in Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu are going for polls in the third phase. 

    Read full story here. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement