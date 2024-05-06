Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Amit Shah to Jyotiraditya Scindia to Digvijaya Singh, key candidates in Phase 3

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: (From left to right) NCP-Sharad Pawar leader Supriya Sule, BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, SP leader Dimple Yadav and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voting for the third phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on May 7 (Tuesday). 93 constituencies in 11 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the third phase. The voting process will be completed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Other states which are going for polls are Maharashtra (11/48 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10/80 seats), Madhya Pradesh (9/29 seats), Bihar (5/40 seats) and West Bengal (4/42 seats). Gujarat to witness voting in 25 seats as the BJP candidate from the Surat Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat Mukesh Dalal won unopposed. This came after the poll body rejected the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani and other 8 candidates withdrew from the contest.

Some of the key constituencies in the third phase of elections are Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Navsari, Vadodara and Bharuch in Gujarat, Shimoga, Dharwad, Haveri, Bellary and Belgaum in Karnataka, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Baramati, Hatkanangale, Sangli, Satara, Raigad and Solapur in Maharashtra, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Gwalior, Guna, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Raipur, Durg, Korba, Bilaspur and Surguja in Chhattisgarh, Madhepura, Khagaria and Araria in Bihar, Guwahati (Gauhati), Kokrajhar and Dhubri in Assam, Jangipur and Murshidabad in West Bengal and North Goa in Goa.

Several prominent candidates including Home Minister Amit Shah, Parshottam Rupala, CR Patil, Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukhbhai Vasava, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan, Rajesh Chudasama, Poonamben Maadam, Tushar Chaudhary, Paresh Dhanani, Lalitbhai Vasoya, Chaitar Vasava, Geniben Thakor, Jagadish Shettar, B Sriramulu, Basavaraj Bommai, Pralhad Joshi, BY Raghavendra, Geeta Shivarajkumar, Prabha Mallikarjun, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Narayan Rane, Supriya Sule, Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde, Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar, Udayanraje Bhosale, Vinayak Raut, Sunil Tatkare, Anant Geete, Dimple Yadav, Aditya Yadav, Praveen Singh Aron, SP Singh Baghel, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh, Phool Singh Baraiya, Jyotsna Mahant, Saroj Pandey, Vijay Baghel, Brijmohan Agrawal, Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Pradeep Kumar Singh, Dileshwar Kamait, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, Badruddin Ajmal, Prasun Banerjee, Khagen Murmu, Isha Khan Choudhury, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, Mohammed Salim, Abu Taher Khan, Shripad Naik and Ramakant Khalap are in the fray in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Let's see the state-wise key constituencies and prominent candidates in detail.

Phase 3: May 7 (93 Lok Sabha seats)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in Gujarat

1. Gandhinagar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Amit Shah, Margin: 5,57,014)

2024 candidates: Amit Shah (BJP) Vs Sonal Patel (Congress)

2. Porbandar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rameshbhai Dhaduk, Margin: 2,29,823)

2024 candidates: Mansukh Mandaviya (BJP) Vs Lalitbhai Vasoya (Congress)

3. Navsari (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: CR Patil, Margin: 6,89,668)

2024 candidates: CR Patil (BJP) Vs Naishadh Desai (Congress)

4. Rajkot (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya, Margin: 3,68,407)

2024 candidates: Parshottam Rupala (BJP) Vs Paresh Dhanani (Congress)

5. Bharuch (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Mansukhbhai Vasava, Margin: 3,34,214)

2024 candidates: Mansukhbhai Vasava (BJP) Vs Chaitar Vasava (AAP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in Karnataka

1. Shimoga (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: BY Raghavendra, Margin: 2,23,360)

2024 candidates: BY Raghavendra (BJP) Vs Geeta Shivarajkumar (Congress)

2. Haveri (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi, Margin: 1,40,882)

2024 candidates: Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) Vs Anandswamy Gaddadevara Math (Congress)

3. Dharwad (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Pralhad Joshi, Margin: 2,05,072)

2024 candidates: Pralhad Joshi (BJP) Vs Vinod Asooti (Congress)

4. Bellary (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Y Devendrappa, Margin: 55,707)

2024 candidates: B Sriramulu (BJP) Vs E Tukaram (Congress)

5. Belgaum (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Suresh Angadi, Margin: 3,91,304)

2024 candidates: Jagadish Shettar (BJP) Vs Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in Maharashtra

1. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (2019 Result: Shiv Sena, Winner: Vinayak Raut, Margin: 1,78,322)

2024 candidates: Narayan Rane (BJP) Vs Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT)

2. Satara (2019 Result: NCP, Winner: Udayanraje Bhosale, Margin: 1,26,528)

2024 candidates: Udayanraje Bhosale (BJP) Vs Shashikant Shinde (NCP-Sharad Pawar)

3. Baramati (2019 Result: NCP, Winner: Supriya Sule, Margin: 1,55,774)

2024 candidates: Sunetra Pawara (NCP) Vs Supriya Sule (NCP-Sharad Pawar)

4. Raigad (2019 Result: NCP, Winner: Sunil Tatkare, Margin: 31,438)

2024 candidates: Sunil Tatkare (NCP) Vs Anant Geete (Shiv Sena-UBT)

5. Solapur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Jaisidheswar Shivachary Mahaswamiji, Margin: 1,58,608)

2024 candidates: Ram Satpute (BJP) Vs Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in Uttar Pradesh

1. Sambhal (2019 Result: SP, Winner: Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Margin: 1,74,826)

2024 candidates: Parmeshwar Lal Saini (BJP) Vs Ziaur Rahman Barq (SP) Vs Chaudhary Saulat Ali (BSP)

2. Agra (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: SP Singh Baghel, Margin: 2,11,546)

2024 candidates: SP Singh Baghel (BJP) Vs Suresh Chand Kadam (SP) Vs Pooja Amrohi (BSP)

3. Mainpuri (2019 Result: SP, Winner: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Margin: 94,389)

2024 candidates: Thakur Jaivir Singh (BJP) Vs Dimple Yadav (SP) Vs Shiv Prasad Yadav (BSP)

4. Firozabad (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Dr Chandrasen Jadon, Margin: 28,781)

2024 candidates: Thakur Vishwadeep Singh (BJP) Vs Akshay Yadav (SP) Vs Chowdhary Basheer (BSP)

5. Badaun (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sanghmitra Maurya, Margin: 18,454)

2024 candidates: Durvijay Singh Shakya (BJP) Vs Aditya Yadav (SP) Vs Muslim Khan (BSP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in Madhya Pradesh

1. Vidisha (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Ramakant Bhargava, Margin: 5,03,084)

2024 candidates: Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) Vs Pratap Bhanu Sharma (Congress)

2. Rajgarh (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rodmal Nagar, Margin: 4,31,019)

2024 candidates: Rodmal Nagar (BJP) Vs Digvijaya Singh (Congress)

3. Guna (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Krishna Pal Singh Yadav, Margin: 1,25,549)

2024 candidates: Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP) Vs Rao Yadvendra Singh (Congress)

4. Bhopal (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Margin: 3,64,822)

2024 candidates: Alok Sharma (BJP) Vs Arun Shrivastav (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in Assam

1. Dhubri (2019 Result: AIUDF, Winner: Badruddin Ajmal, Margin: 2,26,258)

2024 candidates: Zabed Islam (AGP) Vs Rakibul Hussain (Congress) Vs Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF)

2. Guwahati (Gauhati) (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Queen Oja, Margin: 3,45,606)

2024 candidates: Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) Vs Mira Barthakur Goswami (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in Bihar

1. Madhepura (2019 Result: JDU, Winner: Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Margin: 3,01,527)

2024 candidates: Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JDU) Vs Professor Kumar Chandradeep (RJD)

2. Khagaria (2019 Result: LJP, Winner: Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Margin: 2,48,570)

2024 candidates: Rajesh Verma (LJP-RV) Vs Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha (CPI-M)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in Chhattisgarh

1. Durg (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Vijay Baghel, Margin: 3,91,978)

2024 candidates: Vijay Baghel (BJP) Vs Rajendra Sahu (Congress)

2. Korba (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Jyotsna Mahant, Margin: 26,249)

2024 candidates: Saroj Pandey (BJP) Vs Jyotsna Mahant (Congress)

3. Raipur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sunil Kumar Soni, Margin: 3,48,238)

2024 candidates: Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) Vs Vikas Upadhyay (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in West Bengal

1. Murshidabad (2019 Result: TMC, Winner: Abu Taher Khan, Margin: 2,26,417)

2024 candidates: Abu Taher Khan (TMC) Vs Gouri Shankar Ghosh (BJP) Vs Mohammed Salim (CPI-M)

2. Maldaha Uttar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Khagen Murmu, Margin: 84,288)

2024 candidates: Khagen Murmu (BJP) Vs Prasun Banerjee (TMC) Vs Mostaque Alam (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 in Goa

1. Goa (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Shripad Yesso Naik, Margin: 80,247)

2024 candidates: Shripad Yesso Naik (BJP) Vs Ramakant Khalap (Congress)