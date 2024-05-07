Alia Bhatt opts for Sabyasachi saree made in 1905 man hours for 2nd Met Gala appearance | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt opts for light blue coloured Sabyasachi saree for Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt has once again taken the world by surprise with her Met Gala 2024 look. The Highway actor opted for a mint green-coloured Sabyasachi saree for her second Met appearance. She paired her look with a messy bun and a plethora of gems. Alia also completed her look with pink blush makeup and made another red carpet look memorable.

Second time's a charm!

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look has been trending on on Twitter and Instagram. She is the only big Indian actor who made it to this year's mega event. While speaking to Vogue, the actor also revealed that it took 1905 manhours to make her saree. She also credited Sabyasachi for his design. For the unversed, Alia made her debut at Met Gala 2023. Last year the theme of the Met Gala was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Keeping this theme in mind, the actress chose a beautiful white gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Her entire gown was decorated with pearls.

This year's Met Gala Theme

This year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', which reflects the title of the Costume Institute's Spring 2024 exhibition. Under Sleeping Beauty, celebrities were seen reviving unique clothes of four centuries. For the unversed, this time guests attending have been instructed to dress for 'The Garden of Time', named after JG's 1962 short story.

Other Indians who made it to Met Gala 2024

Apart from Alia Bhatt, ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was also decked up for Met. However, he may have not made an appearance on the red carpet but took to his Instagram stories to share his look. Apart from them, Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel and businesswoman Isha Ambani are the other two Indians who made it to the Met Gala 2024.

