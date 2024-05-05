With just one day left for Met Gala 2024, know its theme, venue, dress code, guestlist here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know Met Gala 2024's theme, venue, dress code, guestlist

Met Gala is such a fashion event, that people from Hollywood to Bollywood wait for. For fashion lovers, this event is no less than a festival. It is held on the first Monday of May every year since 2005. In such a situation, this time this event is going to be held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Met Gala 2024 is going to be special this time in many ways. In such a situation, let us know what is its theme this time and who is going to host it. And who all are going to be a part of this event?

Met Gala 2024 time

According to the New York Times report, the event starts at 5:30 in the evening and ends around 8 pm. Every guest is allotted a slot to attend this.

What is this year's theme?

This year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', which reflects the title of the Costume Institute's Spring 2024 exhibition. Under Sleeping Beauty, celebrities will be seen reviving unique clothes of four centuries, which will give a new perspective on fashion to the viewers.

What is the dress code for Met Gala 2024?

This time, guests attending have been instructed to dress for 'The Garden of Time', named after JG's 1962 short story.

Who all are the hosts of Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala 2024 event is set to be co-chaired by Anna Wintour along with Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny. Talking about live streaming, Vogue will be live streaming the event for the fourth consecutive year to give an inside look at the event. The host has not been announced yet, but last year it included La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg, Emma Chamberlain, and Chloe Fineman.

Who has received the invitation for this year's Met?

The list of guests attending the Met Gala has been kept secret. Anna Wintour looks after its invitation work. To attend this event, any designer or brand may be able to buy the entire table at the Met Gala, but Anna Wintour has the right to decide who to invite to the event and who not. According to a spokesperson for the Costume Institute, around 400 people have been selected this year, just like in 2023.

As of now, Rihanna has confirmed her presence. At the same time, looking at the host, Ben Affleck, Lopez's husband can be seen there. Similarly, Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth's wife can be seen in this event. Apart from these, faces like Josh O'Connor, Taylor Russell, and Jamie Dornan can also be seen.

Talking about Indian faces, Alia Bhatt attended last year's Met Gala, hence there are high chances that she might be spotted on the red carpet this year too. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will also have to skip the Met Gala 2024 as the couple has been infected by Influenza A. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone's team has confirmed that she won't be attending the mega event due to her pregnancy.

Also Read: Yodha to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, why big-budget films collapse at box office? Film expert highlights reasons