South Africa rest Aiden Markram, David Miller among other T20 World Cup-bound players for West Indies tour

South Africa have named a 15-member squad for their forthcoming three-match T20I tour of the West Indies. Rassie van der Dussen has been named the captain of the team in the absence of Aiden Markram.

Numerous T20 World Cup-bound players have not been included in the squad to manage their workload after a hectic IPL (Indian Premier League) season.

Skipper Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen are the players who are a part of South Africa's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup but won't travel to the Caribbean for the bilateral series against the Windies.

Gerald Coetzee (Mumbai Indians), Quinton de Kock (Lucknow Super Giants) and Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals) are the only three players who have been named for the tour despite participating in the 17th edition of the IPL for their respective franchises.

The tour will be a good opportunity for players like Ryan Rickelton and Matthew Breetzke among others to impress the selectors with their performances. Ryan Rickleton finished the second season of the SA20 as the leading run-getter.

Rickleton, 27, aggregated 530 runs in 10 games at an astounding strike rate of 173.77. He was fairly consistent with his scores as well and averaged 58.88 with the willow in hand. On the other hand, Breetzke was the third-highest run-scorer in the premier T20 tournament with 416 runs in 13 games.

Even Rassie who hasn't been named in the provisional squad for the World Cup, has the chance to stamp his authority on the tour and make a strong case for himself for the T20 World Cup. Notably, every participating nation can make changes to their provisional squad until May 25 after which the changes will require the approval of the ICC Event Technical Committee.

South Africa's tour of West Indies schedule

Date Match Venue May 23 1st T20I Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica May 25 2nd T20I Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica May 26 3rd T20I Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

South Africa's squad for the West Indies tour:

Rassie van der Dussen, Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje