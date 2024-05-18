'Don't trouble your Bharat Mata...': Salman Khan urges people to vote in Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan on Friday evening took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and urged people to exercise their right to vote. The fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections will be held on May 20, which will also cover seats in Mumbai. Urging people to vote, Salman Khan said ''I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to h vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai.''

The actor's call to action resonated with fans and followers, eliciting a range of responses. Many echoed his sentiment, stressing the importance of voting for the nation's welfare and democratic values.

The actor was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film was a massive commercial success at the box office. Earlier this year, Salman announced his next Eid release, Sikandar, which will release next year. The film will be directed by AR Murugadoss and also produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

AR Murugadoss, known for helming films like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, is expected to bring another box office wonder.

As per IMDb, he will produce a couple of films. As per the portal, Salman is producing Remo D'Souza's directorial Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. He is also producing Arjun Panchal-starrer Angry Young Men and Beyond the Stars, featuring Disha Patani in an important role.

