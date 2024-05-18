Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin Shah arrives at Manthan screening, Prateik Babbar spotted

Follow us on Image Source : PRATEIK BABBAR'S INSTAGRAM Late actor Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah's Manthan was screened at Cannes Film Festival 2024

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 has started on May 14 and is going to run till May 25. This time the event is going to see the screening of several Indian films, which also included late actress Smita Patil's 'Manthan', which was screened on May 17. To attend this screening, veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, her younger son Prateik Babbar and many others were seen on the red carpet during the screening of 'Manthan' at the Cannes Film Festival.

Manthan was released in 1976

The 1976 classic film 'Manthan' directed by Shyam Benegal was screened at a prestigious event at the Salle Buñuel on May 17. It is the only Indian film to be selected under the Classic section of the Cannes Film Festival this year. Amul India shared its photos on its Instagram. In which many people including actor Naseeruddin Shah are seen on the red carpet. Let us tell you that apart from Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad, Mohan Agashe, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anant Nag and Amrish Puri were also seen in lead roles in this movie.

The film was completely crowd-funded

Let us tell you that this film is based on the milk cooperative movement of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the father of the White Revolution in India. The Gujarat-set film was the first crowdfunded Indian film, completely crowdfunded by 500,000 farmers who donated Rs 2 each. The script of the film was prepared by Vijay Tendulkar along with Dr. Varghese Kurien.

The film won National Awards

Manthan won two National Film Awards in the year 1977. First for Best Feature Film in Hindi and second for Best Screenplay by Tendulkar. Not only this, it was also India's official entry for the 1976 Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Also Read: Kiara Advani makes her Cannes debut, shares first look from French Riviera | WATCH