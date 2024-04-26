Laapataa Ladies OTT release: When and where to watch Kiran Rao's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Laapataa Ladies was released in cinemas in March 2024.

After garnering positive reviews from film critics and the audience, Kiran Rao's latest offering Laapataa Ladies has finally arrived on the digital platform. Produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, the comedy-drama flick is available for streaming on Netflix. Sharing the update with the viewers, Netflix took to its social media accounts and wrote, ''TAAZA KHABAR: Laapataa Ladies mil chuki hai! #LaapataaLadies, starts streaming at midnight, on Netflix.''

See the post:

Box Office Report

The film opened to a slow start on March 1. However, with positive word-of-mouth and good reviews, it managed to pick up the pace at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film opened to just Rs 75 lakh and minted nearly Rs 4 crore in the opening weekend. It earned Rs 6.05 crore in its first week and the total box office collection of Laapataa Ladies after 50 days of theatrical release stood at Rs 17.31 crore.

Movie Review

In her review for Laapataa Ladies, India TV's Jawa Dwivedie wrote, ''Laapata Ladies overall is a must-watch. The film definitely will give the motivation to work out the problems in an effective manner. Be it being in a jolly mood or being serious, the film has showcased every emotion.''

More deets about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

