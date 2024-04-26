Priyadarshan CONFIRMS his next with Akshay Kumar, reveals film 'will be based on oldest superstition of India'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar

Priyadarshan, one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood, is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar after a long gap of 14 years. The duo is known for delivering several cult classics including Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Hera Pheri (2000). Confirming his reunion with Akshay, Priyadarshan said, ''Now that I am done with my docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, my most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour,'' Hindustan Times reported quoting the director.

Talking about the plot of the upcoming film and its similarities with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he added, ''That was a psychological thriller, but this one will be fantasy, in the backdrop of black magic, the oldest superstition of India. It is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay. From our first film, to this one, it has always turned out well with him, he handles the emotions so well. I was waiting for a good subject to get back with him, and this one I feel will be that.''

He also spoke about his first collaboration with the actor, which was nearly 24 years ago, and said, ''The first one is always the best, like Hera Pheri. It will always be good, you can make whatever second or third parts. People will always say they liked the original. In sequels, makers exploit the success of that market. There’s nothing wrong in doing that. The world over people make sequels. Terminator 2 was bigger than Terminator 1, the former was made by another director. I, somehow, don’t like to do sequels.''

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. However, the film failed to impress the audience and disappointed at the box office. He also has Sky Force, Singham Again, Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in the pipeline

