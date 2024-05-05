Will implement 'one nation-one election' in next 5 years, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Andhra Prades

Sunday, May 05, 2024
     
Earlier on March 14, 2024, the panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind submitted an extensive report of 18,626 pages to President Draupadi Murmu regarding the 'One nation-One election' system.

Shubham Bajpai Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Amravati Updated on: May 05, 2024 17:37 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Image Source : PTI Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

In a major announcement, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (May 5), assured that if the BJP-led NDA comes to power again, it will implement a “one nation-one election” system across the country. Addressing an electoral rally at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, he lamented  the YSR Congress government of the state and alleged that due to its corrupt practices, the state plunged into a debt of Rs 13.5 lakh crore.

Hitting out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, the Defence Minister said that people are fed up with the ruling party and the deteriorating law and order situation. He assured that if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is voted to power in Andhra Pradesh , the state will be liberated from the bane of "corruption."

"Lok Sabha elections are being held in Andhra Pradesh simultaneously with the Assembly polls. Our commitment is that we will implement one nation-one election in the next five years across the country so that time and energy is saved," the senior BJP leader said. 

Rajnath Singh mocks Congress party

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said the grand old party will disappear from the political landscape of the nation, like dinosaurs disappeared from the earth. Mocking Congress he said, "After ten years you ask any child, he will say what the Congress Party is." 

Mentioning Rahul Gandhi being praised byex-Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhary, the Defence Minister said that the Gandhi scion has no moral right to do politics in India. Speaking about the alleged disrespect of former PM PV Narsimha Rao by Congress, Singh said though the Congress party ignored former Rao, it was the NDA which respected him with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award.

Defence Minister hailed Modi government's achievement

Additionally, senior BJP leaders also hailed Prime Minister Modi and the achievements of his government in the last 10 years. He said after Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India, the country became the fifth largest economy in the world and is on its way to become the third largest. 

Under Modi's leadership, as many as 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the country, the Defence Minister added. Moreover, he said that it was due to Modi that the war between Russia and Ukraine was halted for four-and-half hours to enable India to evacuate 22,000 of its citizens.

Rajnath also cornered Congress over the issue of corruption. He drew comparison between the rule of Congress and that of the BJP, saying that Congress had serious corruption charges while the BJP has none, in either governments of  Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Modi. He also hailed his party for fulfilling the promises such as construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Ram Nath Kovind-led panel submits 'One Nation One Election' report: Here's how to access it online

