Thursday, March 14, 2024
     
Live tv
  Ram Nath Kovind-led panel submits 'One Nation One Election' report: Here's how to access it online

The central government constituted a high-level committee in September last year to examine the feasibility of implementing simultaneous elections across the country and provide recommendations for the same. Here's how to access the One Nation One Election committee report.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2024 13:21 IST
'One Nation One Election' report
Image Source : ANI One Nation One Election report

The committee on 'One Nation One Election' led by Former President Ram Nath Kovind has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The report recommends simultaneous elections to save the economy and society from disruptions caused by frequent elections.

The central government formed a high-level Committee in September of last year to study the feasibility of implementing 'one nation, one election' and come up with recommendations for simultaneous elections throughout the country. The main aim of this initiative is to synchronise Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections across all states, thereby reducing the frequency of polls held across the country. 

This concept was previously in practice until 1967, but it faced disruptions due to factors such as defections, dismissals, and government dissolutions.

The committee was formed on September 2, 2023, and its report is a result of 191 days of research and extensive consultations with stakeholders and experts. It comprises 18,626 pages. If you are interested in reading the full report, here is how you can access it. 

A guide on how to access One Nation, One Election report online 

There are two ways to access the Report: 

1. Visit the website onoe.gov.in/HLC-Report

2. Scan the QR Code using your smartphone camera or a QR code scanning app. This will redirect you to the Report.

To access the Report easily, scan the QR code provided below.

India Tv - One Nation One Election

Image Source : FILEOne Nation One Election report QR

The committee, which included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Gulam Nabi Azad, and other members, presented its report to President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of all members. 

The committee recently held a meeting and discussed with representatives from various political parties, including BJP, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI(M), AIMIM, RPI, and Apna Dal, who provided their suggestions in writing.

ASLO READ: One nation, one election: Ram Nath Kovind-led panel recommends simultaneous polls in 2029

