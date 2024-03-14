Ram Nath Kovind-led panel submits 'One Nation One Election' report: Here's how to access it online

Follow us on Image Source : ANI One Nation One Election report

The committee on 'One Nation One Election' led by Former President Ram Nath Kovind has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The report recommends simultaneous elections to save the economy and society from disruptions caused by frequent elections.

The central government formed a high-level Committee in September of last year to study the feasibility of implementing 'one nation, one election' and come up with recommendations for simultaneous elections throughout the country. The main aim of this initiative is to synchronise Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections across all states, thereby reducing the frequency of polls held across the country.

This concept was previously in practice until 1967, but it faced disruptions due to factors such as defections, dismissals, and government dissolutions.

The committee was formed on September 2, 2023, and its report is a result of 191 days of research and extensive consultations with stakeholders and experts. It comprises 18,626 pages. If you are interested in reading the full report, here is how you can access it.

A guide on how to access One Nation, One Election report online

There are two ways to access the Report:

1. Visit the website onoe.gov.in/HLC-Report

2. Scan the QR Code using your smartphone camera or a QR code scanning app. This will redirect you to the Report.

To access the Report easily, scan the QR code provided below.

Image Source : FILEOne Nation One Election report QR

The committee, which included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Gulam Nabi Azad, and other members, presented its report to President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of all members.

The committee recently held a meeting and discussed with representatives from various political parties, including BJP, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI(M), AIMIM, RPI, and Apna Dal, who provided their suggestions in writing.

