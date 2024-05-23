'Save energy for June 4': PM Modi to enthusiastic audience during India TV's biggest interview

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega interview with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma is set to be aired at 9 pm on Thursday (May 23). Rajat Sharma welcomed the prime minister at the auditorium of Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

PM Modi got a rousing welcome with slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' and 'Modi-Modi' chanted by the hundreds of charged audience present at the auditorium.

When the prime minister entered the auditorium, people cheered for him with loud slogans and rounds of applause. Seeing such high-level energy and enthusiasm among the audience, PM Modi did not disappoint them and asked them to save their energy for June 4 - the day when the results of the Lok Sabha election will be declared by the Election Commission of India.

Mega interview in the presence of hundreds of audience

When people saw PM Modi's first glimpse, they could not control their excitement and started sloganeering- 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Modi-Modi' expressing their love for the prime minister. The audience stood up in respect of PM Modi when he came to the centre-stage. The enthusiasm of the audience was unparalleled during the entire interview.

PM Modi also thanked the people with folding hands after seeing so much love from the audience.

Watch PM Modi full interview at 9 pm

Let us tell you that the special interview of PM Modi will be telecast on India TV at 9 pm tonight. In the interview, PM Modi fiercely targeted the opposition parties, including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and replied to all questions related to the poll issues.

