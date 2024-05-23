'INDIA bloc can go to any extent to secure their vote-banks': PM Modi slams opposition in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting

Ahead of the sixth phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Haryana, on Thursday (May 23). During his speech, PM Modi underscored the importance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stating, “The 2024 elections will determine the future of India.” He took aim at the I.N.D.I. alliance, labeling it inherently unstable and adhering to a '5 PMs, 5 years' formula. He remarked, “I.N.D.I. alliance only spreads the politics of communalism, casteism, and dynasty.”

PM Modi also highlighted what he termed as the "true face" of Congress, accusing the party of prioritizing vote banks, even supporting the partition of India for electoral gains. He alleged that Congress aims to implement religion-based reservations at the expense of SC-ST-OBC quotas. Furthermore, he criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a member of the I.N.D.I. alliance, for granting OBC reservations to illegal immigrants from minority communities—a decision he said was overturned by the Calcutta High Court.

“Reservation for SC-ST-OBCs is their ‘Adhikar,’ and Modi is the ‘Chowkidar’ of this ‘Adhikar,’” PM Modi declared.

He further accused the I.N.D.I. alliance of extreme measures to secure vote banks, criticizing Congress's perceived anti-Shri Ram stance and opposition to the Pran-Pratishtha of Shri Ram, which aimed to prevent the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

PM Modi also accused Congress of disrespecting both faith and the national flag, the Tiranga. He claimed that Congress kept Kashmir isolated from India for 70 years and hindered the hoisting of the Tiranga in the region. He contrasted Congress’s allocation of only Rs. 500 crores for One Rank One Pension (OROP) with his government's allocation of over Rs. 1.25 lakh crores to resolve the issue comprehensively.

Rebuking the Congress model of governance, PM Modi said, “Congress turned Haryana into a machine of ‘Loot’,” accusing past governments of deceiving Haryana’s youth and promoting a transfer-posting industry. He noted significant improvements in infrastructure over the last decade, promising that the next five years would focus on developing India's semiconductor, drone, food processing, and startup sectors, with Haryana playing a key role.

Addressing the concerns of Haryana's farmers, PM Modi accused Congress of betrayal, emphasizing his government’s focus on enhancing irrigation potential and providing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for over 14 products in the state. He also mentioned showcasing Bajra-made products from Haryana to international delegates during the G20 meeting, highlighting the efforts of Haryana's farmers.