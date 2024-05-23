How to link Aadhaar with EPF account? A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Link Aadhaar with EPF account: The government has made it mandatory to link the Universal Account Number (UAN) with Aadhaar. If you have not linked Aadhaar with your EPF account yet, you can easily do so. According to Section 142 of the Social Security Code 2020, it is compulsory for all employees and unorganised workers to link their Aadhaar card to their EPF account. Employees can link their Aadhaar number with their EPF accounts either online or offline. Here are the steps for both methods.

Steps to link Aadhaar with EPF account online

Visit the official website of EPFO ​​https://www.epfindia.gov.in/ Log in to your account using your UAN and password. Go to the "Manage" section and select "KYC" from the dropdown menu. Choose "Aadhaar" as the document type and enter your Aadhaar number. Click on the "Save" button to submit the details. The Aadhaar details will be verified by EPFO and linked to your UAN.

Using UMANG App

Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the UMANG app on your smartphone. Enter the mobile number registered with your EPF account. Enter the OTP received on your mobile number. You can also use MPIN to log in to your account After logging into your account on the UMANG app, go to the All Services tab and tap on the EPFO ​​option Select the Aadhaar seeding option under the e-KYC services section Enter your UAN number and tap on the Get OTP button Enter the OTP received on your mobile number Enter Aadhaar card number and click on the Submit button Verify your Aadhaar number by entering OTP. Your Aadhaar number will be linked to your EPF account number.

Offline at EPFO Office or CSC

Visit the nearest EPFO office or Common Service Centre (CSC) authorised by EPFO. Fill out the Aadhaar linking form available at the office or CSC. Submit the filled-out form along with a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card. The EPFO official or CSC representative will verify the details and link your Aadhaar number to your UAN manually. You will receive a confirmation once the linking process is completed.

On completion of the EPF-Aadhaar linking process, the word Verified will appear next to the Aadhaar option in your EPF profile on the EPFO ​​website. You will also receive a message on your registered mobile number.

