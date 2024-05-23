IPL 2024: Riyan Parag on the verge of creating all-time record, goes past Rohit Sharma

Thursday, May 23, 2024
     
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has proved to be game-changing for Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag. He has been exceptional this season batting in the middle-order and has more often bailed the Royals out of trouble. But what record he can create in IPL 2024?

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2024 15:51 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rohit Sharma and Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has been one of the reasons why Rajasthan Royals have made it to the playoffs of IPL 2024. In fact, the youngster even played a crucial role in them beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eliminator by four wickets chasing 173 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Parag scored 36 crucial runs off just 26 balls with two sixes and as many fours when things got complicated in the chase for RR.

With his 36-run knock, Parag has now scored 567 runs this season in 13 innings at an average of 56.7 and a strike rate of 151.6 with four fifties to his name. He is also the third highest run-getter in IPL 2024 and is a massive achievement for an uncapped batter. With his 36-run knock, Parag went past Rohit Sharma's record who was the second highest run-getter while batting at number four or below in an IPL season.

Rohit had scored 538 runs in IPL 2013 while batting in the middle-order which was the best effort until 2019 when Rishabh Pant went past him smashing 579 runs. Parag has now gone past Rohit in this aspect and is only 13 runs away from creating an all-time record of scoring most runs in a single IPL edition while batting at four or below.

Most runs batting at four or below in an IPL season'

Player Runs Year
Rishabh Pant (DC) 579 2019
Riyan Parag (RR) 567 2024
Rohit Sharma (MI) 538 2013
Glenn Maxwell (RCB) 513 2021
Dinesh Karthik (KKR) 498 2018

This is a commendable effort from the Royals cricketer who, until last season, used to be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. But this time around, Parag has batted with maturity making the most of the promotion in the batting order as well. Even as the record is in sight for him, Parag will be looking to help his side make it to the final of the tournament with a good knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

