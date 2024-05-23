'Haule haule ho jaayega pyaar' to 'Chatni ki bina dhokla bekaar': How PM Modi reacted to these funny slogans

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi in an exclusive interview with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma.

Modi with Rajat Sharma: During the ongoing Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a major television show today, where he responded openly to the questions posed by India TV's Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma. Sharma covered various topics, ranging from elections to Pakistan and Article 370. Amidst the discussion, Sharma brought up the interesting slogans that have emerged during this election season, prompting Modi's creative appreciation.

Crowd's amusement at slogans

The encounter between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajat Sharma occurred amidst a crowd of thousands at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. Each question and response echoed with resounding applause throughout the venue. Sharma remarked, "Whenever elections happen, and you come forward, the public shows this kind of enthusiasm. It turns into a festive atmosphere, and people enjoy the slogans you give."

Humorous slogans shared

Sharma highlighted some of the slogans that have surfaced during this election cycle. "Haule Haule ho jayega pyar, abakii baar 400 paara," he said. Someone also wrote, 'chatanii ke binaa Dhokla bekaar, abki baar 400 Paar."

More creative slogans emerged, with one saying, "Go by bicycle, press the button for the lotus with your hand." Another read, "For the dishonest, Modi is poison... for traitors, Modi is terror, and in the country, there's a wave of Modi."

Modi's response and audience's reaction

Modi smiled subtly throughout Sharma's presentation of these slogans. Meanwhile, the audience responded with vigorous applause at each slogan. The Prime Minister even commended the creativity behind these slogans.