Salaam India: PM Modi reveals why Chandrayaan landing site was named 'Shiv Shakti' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi in an exclusive interview with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma.

At the Salaam India program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed questions about the naming of the Chandrayaan landing site. He stated that, unlike the Congress party's tradition of naming sites after their leaders, he chose the name 'Shiv Shakti' for the spot where Chandrayaan landed on the moon. Modi shared the backstory in response to a query from Rajat Sharma.

Secularism and naming choices

When asked about secularism and why he chose the name 'Shiv Shakti' for the Chandrayaan landing site, PM Modi responded, "It is unfortunate for the country. Can someone tell me what objection there is to 'Shiv Shakti'? I could have named the site after any BJP leader, following their tradition, but I did not. I named it 'Shiv Shakti'."

Targeting Rahul Gandhi

During his response, PM Modi also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He pointed out that the Congress was troubled by the naming of the site. "They couldn't vocalise it, but it affected them so much that a year later, Rahul Gandhi said they would eliminate the power within Hinduism. Hearing this, I realized the depth of their resentment. But they don't know that 'Shiv' symbolises both power and the ability to endure poison," Modi remarked.

Also read | 'Haule haule ho jaayega pyaar' to 'Chatni ki bina dhokla bekaar': How PM Modi reacted to these funny slogans