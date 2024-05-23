Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani tweets about his health, says he is doing well

Follow us on Image Source : POOJA DADLANI'S INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan's manager tweets about his health

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has given the latest update on Shah Rukh Khan's health. For the unversed, the Bollywood superstar was admitted to Ahmedabad's KD Hospital raising concerns around his health among fans. According to reports, the actor fell after suffering from a heat stroke during the Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL match on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan was in Ahmedabad to support his team KKR against SRH in the IPL 2024 first playoff match.

Pooja Dadlani's Tweet

Pooja took to her X profile (earlier known as Twitter) to give SRK's health update. "To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," read her tweet. Shah Rukh Khan's ill heath due to the heatwaves has underscored the importance of taking precautions during extreme weather conditions.

Gauri Khan reached Ahmedabad Hospital after SRK's illheath

Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan reached KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on May 22, where has was admitted due to heat stroke and dehydration. Followed by that, veteran actor and KKR's co-owner Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta had also visited the hospital to check on Shah Rukh Khan's health. For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and his kids Suhana and Abram were present in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to support their team.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan recently delivered three blockbuster films: "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki." He has been busy with his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, which is gearing up for the finals. Additionally, King Khan is working on his upcoming film, "King," where he will portray a character with a grey-shaded role as a don. Suhana Khan will also mark her theatrical debut with this film, as her debut film The Archies was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Also Read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Firoz Khan, known for mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, dies of heart attack