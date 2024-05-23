Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Firoz Khan, known for mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, dies of heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEOS Actor and mimic artist Firoz Khan

Actor and mimic artist Firoz Khan, popularly known for his stint in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, died of heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on May 23. Firoz has worked in many TV serials and films. He was seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Shaktimaan. Apart from this, he has also worked in many films including singer Adnan Sami's superhit song Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De.

As per a report by India TV's Atul Singh, Firoz was in Badaun for some time and while staying in the town, he was participating in many events. He was also giving performance through social media. Firoz Khan gave his last performance at the Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club on May 4, which was highly appreciated by the audience.

His official Instagram account is also full of his videos, mimicking Big B. Check out some of his Insta Reels, which has thousand of views on the social media platform.

Earlier, another actor from the show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, named Deepesh Bhan passed away in 2022. He was 41 when he breathed his last. At his prayer meet, Deepesh’s friend Zain Khan spoke to the media about the former's last moments. He said, "It was 7.20 in the morning. We used to live in the same building. He came running to me and wanted to go to play. He usually never played on a Saturday as he had call time. But that day he had a late shoot. He used to be very supportive of me. We used to discuss work. He was in the bowling team, I was in batting."

