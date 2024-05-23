Thursday, May 23, 2024
     
Love In Vietnam: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur unveil first look posters at Cannes | See pics

At the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival, the makers along with the lead cast of Love in Vietnam unveiled its first look posters at the prestigious event. Check it out.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: May 23, 2024 11:56 IST
love in vietnam posters
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Love In Vietnam.

Makers of Omung Kumar's production debut Love In Vietnam unveiled the first look posters of their upcoming film at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur in the lead role along with popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. Taking to Instagram, Avneet also shared the first look of the film with her fans on social media. "Proud to launch the first look of '#LovelnVietnam' at Cannes! This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration and I couldn't be happier sharing this with you all," she wrote.

Take a look:

Rahhat Shah Kazmi has directed Love in Vietnam, which-is based on the bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat. During the poster unveiling of Love in Vietnam at Cannes, Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producer Captain Rahul Bali, and co-producers Taria Khan and Zeba Sajid were present.

The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines. Meanwhile, recently, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the first-ever Bharat Parva, an evening to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera.

Shantanu too shared the same posters of the film on his Instagram account and wrote, ''Thrilled to unveil the first look of our film #LoveInVietnam at Cannes! I’m excited to finally be able to share this, our groundbreaking India-Vietnam collaboration!''

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Shantanu was last seen in Netflix's vampire drama titled Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. He also featured in Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

