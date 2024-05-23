Thursday, May 23, 2024
     
SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Preview, head-to-head record and predicted playing XIs

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: The veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a sensational spell to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to a thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals when both teams last played each other in a league-stage game this season.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2024 16:44 IST
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 preview and head to head
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sanju Samson and Travis Head during the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad on May 2, 2024

SRH vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad target a place in the final when they clash in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 on Friday. Both teams have struggled for consistency lately but are on the verge of reaching the summit clash against title favourites Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pat Cummins displayed his leadership skills to lead SRH to playoffs and secure second place in the points table. An impressive all-round performance throughout the season suffered a huge blow after a heavy eight-wicket loss against KKR in the Qualifier 1 fixture. 

Travis Head registered two back-to-back ducks in the last two matches and Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth struggled to impress in his three innings but SRH are likely to field the same playing eleven for the upcoming Qualifier 2. 

On the other hand, Rajasthan returned to the winning ways when it mattered the most. Sanju Samson-led Royals chased down a 173-run target against RCB in the Eliminator clash and will take on SRH with an extra boost of confidence. 

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Friday, May 24 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Record:

Sunrisers Hyderabad narrowly lead the head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals. The Sunrisers have won 10 of 19 IPL encounters against the Royals and are favourites to extend their lead in the upcoming Qualifier 2 fixture on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals were left heartbroken when they fell a run short while chasing a 202-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league-stage game this season. Bhuvenehswar Kumar dismissed Rovman Powell on the last ball of the thrilling encounter and bagged the Player of the Match award for his 3 for 41 figures.

Matches SRH Won RR Won No Result
19 10 9

0

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

