Krishna Shroff talks about being part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', says show will enhance her personality

Krishna Shroff, daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, is in the headlines these days. She is going to participate in a TV show for the first time. Krishna is going to make her debut with Rohit Shetty's much-talked-about show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She seems very excited about this show. Recently, during an interview, she was seen talking openly about her personal life and her decision to not work in films.

I want to be myself, says Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff is the sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. Along with that, she has millions of fans on social media. Like her brother, Krishna Shroff is also far ahead in terms of fitness. During an interview, when Krishna was asked why she does not work in films. In response to this question, she said, 'I am just comfortable with myself. I can't play any other character, that's why I have kept away from films to date.

Khatron Ke Khiladi will improve my personality, says Krishna

Talking about her show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', Krishna Shroff says, 'See, this is a reality show and in this show. I am going to be with myself. People will see who I am, so I decided to participate in this show. After joining this show, I feel that my personality is going to improve further. I will be able to understand myself better. I am most comfortable when I am close to reality.

When Krishna Shroff was asked how he feels when people call him Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister. In response to this question, Krishna says, 'I don't feel bad or strange at all. They are my father and brother. I am slowly trying to create my own identity and will soon create my own identity.

