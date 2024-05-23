Pratik Gandhi's 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' trailer released, film to hit OTT on THIS date | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Pratik Gandhi's 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' trailer is out now

The makers have released the official trailer of Dedh Bigha Zameen starring Pratik Gandhi and Khushalii Kumar. The film will soon be streamed on OTT platform Jio Cinema. The film tries to show one man's fight against the administration to prove his ownership over a piece of land. The trailer of the film is quite spectacular. Both Pratik and Khushalii look comfortable in their respective roles. After watching this trailer, the expectations of fans from the film have increased a lot.

Releasing the trailer of the film on social media, Jio Cinema wrote, "Sometimes standing against the wrong is more important than defeating it”. Chaliye #EkAwaazGalatKeKhilaaf uthate hai #DedhBighaZameen, streaming 31 May onwards, only on JioCinema Premium."

Do Bigha Zameen's trailer

The trailer begins with Prateik Gandhi's voice saying, "What would be greater for any brother than his sister getting a good in-laws house." Next to this, Prateek is seen talking to a person about giving dowry for his sister. Further in the trailer, Prateek is seen struggling to arrange a dowry for his sister's in-laws. Things get even more intense when he realises that a piece of his land has someone else's possession on it.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer of the film has received a positive response on social media. Many users have praised the trailer of this film. One user wrote, "You are the best actor." At the same time, another user wished the cast all the best for this film.

On the work front

Pratik was last seen on screen in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz were also seen with him in the film. Despite a good story, this film could not make a place in the hearts of the audience. The film did not perform well at the ticket window, due to which it was declared a flop at the box office. Apart from Do Bighah Zameen, Pratik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's Gandhi.