Satyanaas: Teaser of first song from Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion is out now | WATCH

The upcoming film 'Chandu Champion' is indeed one of the most anticipated releases. Since the highly anticipated trailer for Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s next was released, it has surprised everyone. While the excitement among the audience is palpable to watch the film that promises an incredible story, the various looks of Kartik Aaryan are also making buzz at every corner. Taking the excitement to a new level, the makers dropped the teaser for the first song, 'Satyaanas'.

Satyaanas song will be released tomorrow

While the audiences are still sinking into the magic of the extraordinary trailer 'Chandu Champion', the makers have another special surprise for everyone in the store. The music of the film, composed by Pritam, is said to be the special one, and the teaser of 'Satyaanas' promises a perfect kick-start to the musical journey of this extraordinary story.

Watch the teaser here:

Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics for the song, and it is said to be the celebratory song from the film with young recruits of the Indian Army. The song choreographed by Bosco-Caesar is sure to infuse the fun atmosphere and promises to be a chartbuster. Pritam's music and tunes are set to be a rage, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

About the film

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Karthik's film Chandu Champion. Reportedly, Shraddha is playing the female lead in the film, but makers have kept it under wraps. The story of this film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics held in Germany. Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release in cinemas.

