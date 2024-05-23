IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Preview, captaincy picks and predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sanju Samson vs Pat Cummins during the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad on May 2, 2024

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, May 24. Both teams look to produce their best to join Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the 17th edition of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished second in the league stage to take on KKR in the Qualifier 1 but suffered a huge eight-wicket loss. Pat Cummins' side has struggled for consistency lately but will enter the Qualifier 2 as favourites.

Rajasthan Royals ended their five-match winless run with a thumping four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator clash. Sanju Samson-led Royals fell a run short while chasing a 202-run target against SRH in the league-stage match this season and will be eager to avenge it in the upcoming battle at Chepauk.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, Qualifier 2

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Friday, May 24 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson (C)

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (VC)

All-rounders: Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Avesh Khan

SRH vs RR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Travis Head: The star Australian opener registered two ducks in his last two innings but remains the biggest threat for his team ahead of the Qualifier 2 fixture. Head leads the scoring chart for Sunrisers with 533 runs in 13 innings and also registered a brilliant fifty against Royals in the league-stage match this season.

Sanju Samson: The Royals' skipper is enjoying his career-best IPL season despite failing to score big in the last couple of games. Samson has scored 521 runs in 14 innings this season at an amazing strike rate of 155.52 and has also contributed with seven dismissals as a wicketkeeper.

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 probable playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.