Shah Rukh Khan discharged from hospital, takes chartered flight to Mumbai: Confirms Ahmedabad rural SP

Follow us on Image Source : KKR'S X PROFILE Shah Rukh Khan discharged from hospital

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital. The actor's manager Pooja Dadlani gave the latest update on Shah Rukh Khan's health on Thursday afternoon. And now Ahmedabad Rural SP confirmed that SRK has been discharged from the hospital. Moreover, the actor is coming back to Mumbai via charted flight. For the unversed, the Bollywood superstar was admitted to Ahmedabad's KD Hospital raising concerns around his health among fans. According to reports, the actor fell after suffering from a heat stroke during the Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL match on Tuesday.

Pooja Dadlani's Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan was in Ahmedabad to support his team KKR against SRH in the IPL 2024 first playoff match. His manager Pooja took to her X profile (earlier known as Twitter) to give SRK's health update. "To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," read her tweet. Shah Rukh Khan's ill health due to the heat waves has underscored the importance of taking precautions during extreme weather conditions.

For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and his kids Suhana and Abram were present in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to support their team.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan recently delivered three blockbuster films: "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki." He has been busy with his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, which is gearing up for the finals. Additionally, King Khan is working on his upcoming film, "King," where he will portray a character with a grey-shaded role as a don. Suhana Khan will also mark her theatrical debut with this film, as her debut film The Archies was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Also Read: 'Entirely single and...', Shruti Haasan confirms breakup with Santanu Hazarika