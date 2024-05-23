'Entirely single and...', Shruti Haasan confirms breakup with Santanu Hazarika

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shruti Haasan confirmed her breakup with Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan remains in the headlines for her work as well as her personal life. Recently, there were reports that Shruti and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika have broken up. Both have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Shruti Haasan had not yet commented on the news of the breakup but seems like the actor was fed up of these questions. During an Instagram Q and A, the Salaar actor not only confirmed her break-up but also revealed that she's in no mood to get mingled again.

One Instagram user asked Shruti if she's single or committed, to which the actor had a quick reply. 'I don't enjoy answering these questions. But I am entirely single, unwilling to mingle. Only working and enjoying my life. Byee! Happy now,' said the actor.

Here's what Shruti's ex had to say about their break-up

Sometime back Hazarika was also asked about his break up with Haasan, to which he said, 'Forgive me, but I do not want to comment on this.'

Who is Shruti's ex?

Mumbai-based Assamese artist Santanu Hazarika is a visual artist, video game designer and illustrator. His creative talent caught Shruti's attention when she was working on her book, which contains her poems. Santanu contributed as an illustrator and designer for the book and their friendship turned into love. Later both started living in a live-in relationship.

Here's what a close source to the couple told the media

Several media reports state that differences have been going on between Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika for some time. There was disagreement between them regarding some personal things. Therefore both separated with mutual consent. A source said that Shruti Haasan and Shantanu's breakup happened last month i.e. in April.

For the unversed, the former lovebirds were living together since the time of dating, but now it is being said that both have been living separately since March 2024. Shruti Haasan and her former boyfriend have maintained silence on the matter and refused to speak to the media about this.

