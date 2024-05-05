'Women can also...', Kareena Kapoor's take on box office rule after The Crew's success

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor who is lovingly called Bebo has impressed everyone not just with her stylish avatar and carefree nature but also with her brilliant acting skills. The Bollywood diva who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Crew expressed her happiness and gratitude that the heist comedy has broken barriers when it comes to films led by women.

According to a report in PTI, Kareena Kapoor said that, "It's not about whether it's a hero or a heroine taking on a film. It's a person and their performance that takes the film and content forward. We are going to keep trying to do that. I will always choose roles that are interesting but in the form of entertainment. I am happy Crew has broken barriers. It started the conversation that women also can break box office rules".

Kareena Kapoor who recently got appointed as UNICEF India National Ambassador, said she has grown as a person over the last decade. She said, "We have travelled to different places across India, where I have interacted with children, teachers, and parents. They have spoken about their story, aspirations and dreams."

A passionate advocate of child rights, education and health, said she is looking forward to utilising her reach as a celebrity to help in her role as UNICEF India's National Ambassador. I'm proud that I have this voice and I know that people follow me and look up to me. I understand they listen to what I say. I want to use this for something, especially when it comes to ensuring children's rights," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in The Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also starred Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The movie also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in extended cameo roles. The story of Crew revolves around three dedicated friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. There is a twist in her simple life when she finds herself entangled in the conspiracy of one person. The Crew was produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated film Singham Again. Earlier, the makers had also released a new look from the film. She will be playing the role of Avni (Bajirao Singham's (Ajay Devgn) wife. For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor has played the role of Bajirao Singham's (Ajay Devgn) wife Avni Bajirao Singham in the movie.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again will also feature Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. Singham Again is the third instalment of the franchise. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on Independence Day in 2024.

