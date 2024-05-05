Sirsa Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP’s Ashok Tanwar to take on Congress’ Kumari Selja

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Candidates from the Sirsa Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Sirsa Lok Sabha seat in Haryana is all set for a contest between the BJP and Congress. The BJP has given ticket to Ashok Tanwar against Congress’ Kumari Selja. Ashok Tanwar has lost the last two Lok Sabha Elections on the Congress ticket in 2014 and 2019. BJP’s Sunita Duggal had won the 2019 polls on the seat defeating Tanwar. The saffron party has replaced her with Tanwar in 2024.

In 2014, INLD's Charanjeet Singh Rori beat Congress' Ashok Tanwar.

Sirsa Lok Sabha seat

Sirsa is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana. The state has 10 parliamentary seats. The Sirsa seat comprises 9 Assembly segments including Narwana(sc), Tohana, Fatehabad, Ratia(sc), Kalawali(sc), Dabwali, Rania, Sirsa, Ellenabad. The constituency is a SC seat. The BJP, the INC are the main parties in the constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections on Sirsa seat

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sunita Duggal from BJP won the seat with a margin of 309,918 votes. Sunita Duggal was polled 714,351 votes with a vote share of 52.00 per cent and defeated Ashok Tanwar from INC who got 404,433 votes (29.51 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Charanjeet Singh Rori from INLD won the seat and was polled 506,370 votes with a vote share of 39.58 per cent. INC candidate Ashok Tanwar got 390,634 votes (30.54 per cent) and was the runner-up.Charanjeet Singh Rori defeated Ashok Tanwar by a margin of 115,736 votes.

Sirsa will go to polls in the sixth phase of seven-phased election on May 25. The results will be announced on June 4.

