Sultanpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: It’s BJP’s Maneka Gandhi vs SP’s Rambhual Nishad

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness a contest between sitting BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Rambhual Nishad. The BSP has also fielded Uday Raj Verma from the seat. The constituency, since Independence, has seen MPs from several parties and no single party has had an outright dominance on the seat. Congress has claimed victory on eight occasions in Sultanpur, however, each time with a different candidate. The BSP has won twice on the seat while the BJP has secured victory four times.

There are five Assembly seats in Sultanpur including Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Kadipur (Reserved), and Lambhua. The Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

Maneka Gandhi vs Rambhual Nishad

Maneka Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 securing 4,59,196 votes. Akhilesh Yadav-led party has changed its candidate from the seat and gave ticket to Rambhual Nishad, replacing Bheem Nishad. Rambhual was initially in the BSP and served as a minister in the Mayawati government. He switched to the SP later and contested polls from various constituencies.

In 2014, BJP’s Varun Gandhi beat BSP's Pawan Pandey.

The BJP is contesting the elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the local parties while Congress and Samajwadi Party are in the fight together as part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. The BSP is going solo in the elections.

The votes of the 2024 general elections will be counted on June 4.

