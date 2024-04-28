Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP, CPM stop TMC's Mahua Moitra from re-entering Parliament?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Candidates for Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the hot seats in West Bengal as expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra is re-contesting from the seat for the Lower House of the Parliament. She will be up against BJP’s Amrita Roy and CPM’s SM Saadi. Mahua Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha last year in an alleged cash-for-query scam. She has been given another opportunity by the TMC once again to enter the Parliament from the same seat she won in 2019.

Challenges on Krishnanagar seat

However, Mahua faces the challenge of BJP's ‘Rajmata’ (Queen Mother) Amrita Roy on the seat. Roy belongs to the royal family of Krishnanagar and is the ‘Rajmata of the Rajbari’ (Queen Mother of the royal palace) of the constituency.

CPM has fielded SM Saadi, making the contest triangular on the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Mahua Moitra was given a ticket replacing sitting two-time MP Tapas Paul. She defeated BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey. In 2014, Tapas Paul had defeated CPM’s Santanu Jha. In 2009, Paul had beaten CPM's Jyotirmoyee Sikdar.

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the fourth phase of the seven-phased general elections on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

