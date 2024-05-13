Supreme Court junks plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as CM, says it’s up to Delhi LG to act

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday (May 13) rejected a plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam. He is currently out on interim bail granted by the top court for election campaigning. The court refused to “interfere” and said that it is up to the LG to act on the removal of Kejriwal as the CM.

"It is up to Delhi LG to act if he wants to but we will not interfere," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said. The court said it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking removal of Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest.

“When the matter was being heard we had posed the same question to them. Ultimately, it is a matter of propriety and there is no legal right,” the bench told the petitioner. The top court was hearing a plea of petitioner Kant Bhati challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dated April 10 by which his plea was dismissed.

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal last week. He will have to surrender on June 2. The results of the Lok Sabha Elections will be out on June 4.

