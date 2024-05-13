'He's a threat to me': David Miller picks Indian bowler who will be dangerous for every team in T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : PTI David Miller

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reaching its climax with teams fighting it out to make it to the top four. However, amidst all that, the fans and cricketers are also waiting eagerly for the T20 World Cup that is set to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to June 29. David Miller is also one of those players who will take the field for South Africa in the mega event as the Proteas aim to end their ICC trophy drought.

Miller is currently playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL but it already eager about the intense battles against some of the good players at the World Cup. He has picked India's Jasprit Bumrah as one of the world class bowlers playing in the tournament who is not only a threat to him but also every other batter playing in the tournament.

"There are so many good Indian players. But me being a batter facing the bowlers, Bumrah is bowling well at the moment. And he has been a world-class bowler for many years. He's a threat to me, as well as every other batter in the World Cup," Miller said while speaking to PTI. South Africa are slotted in Group D at the T20 World Cup alongside Netherlands, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal and will start their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 3 in New York.

Opening up about the squad picked for the mega event, Miller reckons the players in the side have the skills to lift the trophy this time around while also pointing out his own performances in the ICC events. "This team that we have at the moment has played a lot of cricket together the last couple of years and has a lot of confidence and a lot of success. We've got a lot of experience, guys that have been under pressure before and come through successfully. So, putting all the individuals together in a T20 World Cup, I have no doubt that we most certainly going to give it our best shot. We have the players to do it, the skill to do it.

"I love World Cups, I must be honest. I feel like I've done well at World Cups, personally. And I just want to continue the momentum. For you to say, finally, Killer Miller coming to life, I think I've done pretty well at previous World Cups," Miller further added.