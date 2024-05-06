Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks stalled, Israel vows military operation in Rafah

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Representative Image

In a bid to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar hit a snag on Sunday. Despite what appeared to be progress, tensions escalated as Israel closed its main crossing point for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza following attacks by Hamas militants.

Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, accused Hamas of lacking seriousness in reaching an agreement and warned of an impending military operation in Rafah and other areas across Gaza. This move came as Israel refrained from sending a delegation to the Cairo talks, indicating a growing distrust in Hamas' intentions.

Hamas, on the other hand, affirmed its commitment to negotiations, with leader Ismail Haniyeh emphasizing the urgency of halting Israeli aggression. However, Israel's government reiterated its intention to proceed with military actions in Rafah, a critical entry point for aid, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the region.

The closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing, coupled with the recent attack on it, further compounds the challenges faced by Gaza's population.

10 projectiles launched at Israel

Notably, the Israeli military had reported 10 projectiles were launched at the crossing in southern Israel and said its fighter jets later struck the source. Hamas said it had been targeting Israeli soldiers in the area. Israel’s Channel 12 TV channel said 10 people were wounded, three seriously. It was unclear how long the crossing would be closed.

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Program sounded the alarm about a potential famine in northern Gaza, highlighting the severe consequences of restrictions on aid access. Cindy McCain, the WFP chief, emphasized the need for increased aid delivery to address the escalating crisis.

Additionally, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, called for an independent investigation and “accountability for the blatant disregard of humanitarian workers.” He also said Israel this week denied him entry to Gaza for a second time.

Meanwhile, the proposed ceasefire plan by Egyptian mediators outlined a three-stage process, including a six-week ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. However, Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, affirmed a steadfast commitment to military objectives, including the goal of dismantling Hamas.

Amid escalating violence, civilian casualties continue to mount, with reports of a deadly Israeli strike on a residential area near Rafah claiming the lives of six family members, including children.

(With PTI Inputs)

