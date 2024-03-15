Israel-Hamas war: US finalises draft UN resolution on 'immediate and sustained' ceasefire in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Israeli ground operations continue in Gaza's Khan Younis.

New York: The United States on Thursday finalised it's draft UN Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war, the final step before asking for a vote at the Council. The US resolution says it would back international efforts to broker an 'immediate and sustained' ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as part of a hostage release deal.

The final draft "unequivocally supports international diplomatic efforts to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that releases the hostages, and that allows the basis for a more durable peace to alleviate humanitarian suffering". The US, which has backed Israel in the war, has been under international pressure as casualties soared past 31,000.

It was not immediately clear when or if the US would ask the 15-member Security Council to vote on the text. The resolution needs at least nine votes and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, Russia or China. Washington could still make changes to the draft resolution.

The US has wanted any Security Council support for a ceasefire to be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. The US resolution condemns the October 7 attacks while also emphasising concern that an Israeli ground offensive into Rafah in southern Gaza "would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighboring countries."

US frustration with Israeli operations

During the five-month-long war, the US, which traditionally shields Israel at the UN, has vetoed three draft resolutions, two of which would have demanded an immediate ceasefire. Most recently, the US justified its veto by saying such council action could jeopardize efforts by the US, Egypt and Qatar to broker a pause in the war and release of hostages.

However, Washington has also abstained twice, allowing the council to adopt resolutions that aimed to boost aid to Gaza and called for extended pauses in fighting. Diplomatic talks have stalled since efforts failed to produce a cease-fire before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan — an informal deadline that passed without any agreement.

The US and Israel have been at odds over military operations in Gaza, with President Joe Biden repeatedly expressing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The initial US draft said Israel's planned major ground offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah “should not proceed under current circumstances".

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it will go ahead with its planned offensive in the southern city of Rafah — where 1.4 million displaced Palestinians have sought safety — and plans to move civilians toward “humanitarian islands” in the center of the territory.

The final draft “rejects any forced displacement of the civilian population in Gaza in violation of international law". The U.S. draft would demand that all parties comply with international law requiring the protection of civilians and “civilian objects,” which include hospitals, schools and homes. The draft would also express the council's “deep concern about the threat of conflict-inducted famine and epidemics presently facing the civilian population in Gaza, as well as the number of undernourished people,” and the “catastrophic” levels of hunger.

What is happening in Gaza?

At least 20 individuals lost their lives and 155 others sustained injuries in shelling on Thursday as they had gathered for food aid in Gaza, the health ministry said in the Palestinian enclave. Dr Mohammad Ghrab, working at the emergency unit of Al Shifa Hospital, stated that the number of fatalities may increase as more casualties are being transferred to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the area was struck by what sounded like artillery fire or a tank. In a statement on Thursday, Gaza Civil Defense Spokesman Mahmoud Basal accused Israel of being responsible for the attack. The Israeli occupation forces are still practising the policy of killing innocent citizens waiting for relief aid as a result of the famine occurring in the northern Gaza Strip," said Basal.

Amid the ongoing war with Israel, Muhammad Abu Hasna, a commander in Hamas' Operations Unit, was precisely targeted and eliminated in the area of Rafah, the IDF informed on Thursday. "Hadi Ali Mustafa, a Hamas terrorist in Lebanon responsible for advancing Hamas' international activity and terrorist attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in every area in which it operates," the military said on X.

