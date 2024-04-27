Iran to 'seriously consider' release of Indian crew from seized Israel-linked ship

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Ann Tessa Joseph, the sole Indian woman at the captured MSC Aries, was released on April 18.

Tehran: Iran on Saturday said the crew members of an Israel-linked ship that was seized by Iranian forces in its maritime territory two weeks ago, most of whom are Indian, are being granted consular access while authorities are seriously considering their release, raising hopes for their extradition. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on April 13 seized the Israel-linked Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, which was manned by 17 Indians, near the Strait of Hormuz amid skyrocketing tensions with Israel.

A statement from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Portugal’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian and exchanged views on the bilateral relations and the situation in the region, with the developments in Palestine standing out in their talks. Both sides exchanged their latest views on the seized Portuguese-flagged vessel.

“We (will) seriously consider the release of the ship’s crew as a humanitarian issue and we have announced to their ambassadors in Tehran their access to consular services, release and extradition,” Amirabdollahian said. At least 16 Indian crew members are currently held in Iran after the seizure of the MSC Aries vessel.

One Indian woman released by Iran

Ann Tessa Joseph, the sole woman cadet among the 17 Indian crew members of the MSC Aries was released on April 18 following “concerted efforts” by the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government. She returned to India on the same day and was received by the Regional Passport Officer at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala.

"With the concerted efforts of Indian Mission in Tehran and the Iranian Government, Indian deck cadet Ms Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. It further said that the Indian mission in Tehran is in touch with the remaining 16 crew members of the container vessel.

In response to the recent seizure of an Israeli ship by Iran, the Indian government had initiated efforts to meet with the 17 Indian crew members aboard the vessel. The Indian government has been coordinating efforts to arrange a meeting with the Indian crew members to assess their condition and provide necessary assistance.

A post on X by Jaishankar said he spoke to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. "Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy," he said, adding that India and Iran have agreed to "remain in touch".

Why did Iran seize the vessel?

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday (April 13), according to the state-controlled IRNA news agency, just before it launched an unprecedented barrage of missiles and drones at Israel. This came after Tehran warned it could close the area to sea traffic amid tensions with the West at a time when the Middle East was bracing for an Iranian retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike earlier this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed 12 people, including a senior Guard general who once commanded its expeditionary Quds Force.

The captured vessel is linked to London-based Zodiac Maritime, which is part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group. Zodiac declined to comment and referred questions to MSC. A Middle East defence official shared a video of the attack with the Associated Press, where commandos were seen rappelling down onto a stack of containers sitting on the deck of the vessel. Israel's military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said "Iran will bear consequences for choosing to escalate this situation any further", in response to reports of the seizure of MSC Aries.



