Assam Congress' official X account hacked, profile name changed to 'Tesla Event', complaint filed

Assam Congress's official X account was allegedly hacked on Wednesday, with its profile name changed to 'Tesla Event' and the profile picture changed to the logo of the American electric car manufacturer, Tesla. Following this, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee took swift action, filing a police complaint and urging authorities to apprehend the perpetrator.

What did APCC say?

"We would like to inform you that our official Twitter (sic) handle, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, was hacked but has now been restored and is currently under review to ensure full security," APCC said in a post.

"This attempted silencing by the government will not deter us. We remain committed to our principles and will continue our fight to speak the truth. Thank you for your unwavering support. Stay strong, we will not be silenced," APCC added.

Complaint filed at Bhangagarh police station

In the complaint filed at Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati, APCC Social Media & IT Chairman Ratul Kalita said that the account was hacked on Wednesday, May 8. "This Twitter (sic) handle has many data of our party through which we have reached out to lakhs of people. I demand that the culprit be arrested for this malicious intention," he added.

Assam Lok Sabha elections

It should be noted here that this incident came amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country. Altogether 81.56 per cent of the 2.45 crore voters of 14 constituencies have registered their franchise in the total three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, as per the Election Commission.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, the state recorded an overall voter turnout of 81.55 per cent. Women voters registered a marginally higher turnout of 81.71 per cent this year, as against 81.42 per cent of the male electorate. An 18.81 per cent of the third-gender voters also exercised their voting rights.

The third phase of elections concluded on Tuesday, May 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

