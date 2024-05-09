Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Telangana today

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said he agreed with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar's remarks on possible merger or close association of regional outfits with the grand old party going forward. However, everything will depend on the June 4 results of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, maintained the former Maharashtra chief minister. In an interview to 'The Indian Express', Pawar predicted that in the next couple of years, several regional parties will associate more closely with the Congress, or even merge with it. "I was there when Pawar saheb made those remarks. Everything depends on the result of polls on June 4. We are sure there will be an INDIA alliance government at the Centre after June 4 and to take benefits of power, some parties may join the INDIA alliance or even merge with the Congress. But all these things are based on ifs and buts as everything depends on June 4 results," he said.