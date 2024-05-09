Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Telangana today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha polls commenced on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4 (Tuesday).

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2024 8:17 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Highlights: Ahead of the fourth phase of polling on May 13 (Monday), Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address several poll rallies in Telangana today (May 9). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10. The security arrangements have been beefed up for PM's event in the state of Odisha amid poll campaigning. Earlier, PM Modi along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan held a roadshow in Vijayawada on May 8.

 

 

  • May 09, 2024 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'Corrupt' YSRCP govt in Andhra Pradesh will be thing of past after June 4: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh will be a thing of the past after June 4 as people are fed up with "corruption, cronyism and mafia raj". Modi said this after a roadshow here. "Due to its strong link with Congress culture, YSRCP has only furthered corruption, cronyism and Mafia Raj. Andhra Pradesh is totally fed up of the YSRCP. Come 4th June, their government will be a thing of the past," he said in a post on 'X'. The prime minister said that after travelling across the southern state recently, he was convinced that people were voting for the NDA alliance of the TDP, BJP and the Janasena in large numbers.

     

  • May 09, 2024 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meeting in Telangana

  • May 09, 2024 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP national president JP Nadda to address election rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

  • May 09, 2024 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Telangana: Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Medak, Malkajgiri today

  • May 09, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to meet EC over voter turnout

    Leaders of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc are likely to meet the Election Commission on Friday over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after each phase, sources said. While the sources had earlier said that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday, it was later changed to Friday. The opposition leaders will also raise the issue of alleged "use of religious symbols" by the BJP in its campaign, the sources added.

  • May 09, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says he agrees with Sharad Pawar's 'merger' remarks

    Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said he agreed with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar's remarks on possible merger or close association of regional outfits with the grand old party going forward. However, everything will depend on the June 4 results of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, maintained the former Maharashtra chief minister. In an interview to 'The Indian Express', Pawar predicted that in the next couple of years, several regional parties will associate more closely with the Congress, or even merge with it. "I was there when Pawar saheb made those remarks. Everything depends on the result of polls on June 4. We are sure there will be an INDIA alliance government at the Centre after June 4 and to take benefits of power, some parties may join the INDIA alliance or even merge with the Congress. But all these things are based on ifs and buts as everything depends on June 4 results," he said.

