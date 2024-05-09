Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to address poll rallies in Telangana today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Highlights: Ahead of the fourth phase of polling on May 13 (Monday), Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address several poll rallies in Telangana today (May 9). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10. The security arrangements have been beefed up for PM's event in the state of Odisha amid poll campaigning. Earlier, PM Modi along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan held a roadshow in Vijayawada on May 8.