GT vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match 45

Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their six-match losing run to beat high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game while Gujarat Titans fell just 4 runs short while chasing a 225-run target against Delhi.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2024 22:46 IST
GT vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at the IPL 2024

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans will be looking to return to winning ways when they host bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday. 

Shubman Gill's Gujarat suffered a heartbreaking four-run loss while chasing a 225-run target against Delhi Capitals in their last game. Gujarat have struggled for consistency in the IPL 2024 with just four wins in nine games and are placed in the seventh spot in the points table. 

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended this losing run by recording a dominant win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. Faf du Plessis-led RCB remain at the bottom of the table with just two wins in nine games and are unlikely to make playoffs this season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 45th T20 match

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Date & Time: Sunday, April 28 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (VC), Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma

GT vs RCB Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Shubman Gill: Gujarat Titans skipper is struggling for consistency this season with just one fifty in his last five innings. But Gill remains the best batting option for the hosts who smashed a match-winning hundred when Gujarat last played Bengaluru in the IPL 2024. Gill has scored 304 runs in nine innings with the help of two fifties this season.

Virat Kohli: The star Indian cricketer struggled for aggressive cricket but still top-scored with 51 runs against SRH in the last game. Kohli continues to dominate the Orange Cap race with 430 runs in nine innings with the help of three fifties and one century. He also recorded a brilliant hundred while playing against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023.

GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 45 predicted playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

