'I'm actually a very...': Parineeti Chopra makes SHOCKING revelations about her fitness regime

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, one of the actresses in Bollywood would take all sorts of challenges to do justice to her role in any film. The actress is currently basking in the success of her latest release Amar Singh Chamkila and has received positive reviews for her role as Amarjot. In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, the actress made some shocking revelations about the challenges she had to face during her initial years in the film industry. She also spoke at length about her fitness regime and the challenges that came with it.

In the podcast with Raj ShamanI, Parineeti Chopra said, "Don’t come from a very rich background. I’m actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don’t understand Bollywood. I genuinely don’t know how people in Mumbai operate. I don’t have these high-flying friends. I don’t have a trainer, stylist, everything is already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot.”

She further added, "I don't have Rs 4 lakhs a month to pay. I don’t make that money. This is my third film.’ And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world, and of course, comes from a place of privilege. He’s like, ‘Why aren’t you hiring these people? And I said, ‘Listen, but I really can’t afford it.’ I was paid 5 lakhs for my first film. He was like, ‘If you can’t afford it, then you shouldn’t be in this profession."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was recently seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, Parineeti portrayed the role of Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing partner. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is based on the life of a musician of the same name. The controversial lyrics of the song captivated both fame and criticism before their untimely death in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was released on the OTT platform on April 12, 2024.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar. In the film, she played the role of Nirdosh Kaur Gill. Released on October 6, Mission Raniganj grossed Rs 40.4 crore at the Indian box office, while its nett collection stood at Rs 34.17 crore. Its worldwide gross collection throughout the theatrical release stood at just Rs 46 crore.

Also Read: TMKOC fame Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Sodhi spotted on CCTV with backpack, confirms police

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika part ways after dating for 4 years