'Don't choose hate, but job': Rahul's guarantee to fill 30 lakh vacant govt posts from Aug 15

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought youth's support by promising to fill 30 lakh vacant government posts. In a clip posted on X, he claimed Congress-led I.N.D.I.A will win the election and after forming the government, the process to fill the vacant posts will start from August 15.

"Youth of the country! The government of I.N.D.I.A is going to be formed on 4th June and we guarantee that by 15th August we will start the recruitment work for 30 lakh vacant government posts. Don't get distracted by Narendra Modi's false propaganda, stick to your issues. Listen to I.N.D.I.A, don't hate, choose a job," the former Congress president posted on X in Hindi.

His statement comes a day after a heated exchange of charges between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegedly taking favour from industrialists.

'Tempo loads of money' jibe: Rahul's jibe at PM

Gandhi Wednesday dared PM Modi to hold a probe by the CBI or ED into whether businessmen Adani and Ambani sent black money to his party and taunted if PM Modi was speaking from his "personal experience" that they send their "money in a tempo". He also asked PM Modi if he was "scared".

Gandhi's strong retort to PM Modi came after the latter attacked him at an election rally, saying why he had stopped "abusing" Adani and Ambani in his attacks and whether his party received money from them in return.

"Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Gandhi said in the video message.

"You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience?" Gandhi said while taking a swipe at PM Modi.

"Do one thing - send the CBI, ED to them and carry out a thorough investigation and don't be scared," he said.

"The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

PM accuses Congress of having deal with Ambani and Adani

PM Modi accused the Congress of having a "deal" with Ambani and Adani, and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.

"Since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started chanting about 'five industrialists'. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani.

"I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?" he said while addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana.

"Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot)...Kaale dhan ki kitni boriya bharkar ke rupaye maare hai (how many sacks of black money you have taken). You have to answer the nation," the prime minister said.

