CONFIRMED! Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika part ways after dating for 4 years

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have finally parted ways after dating each other for four years. The couple was reportedly living together before breaking up. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Saturday confirmed the news on his Instagram account by sharing the news along with their picture together. Along with the post, Viral also mentioned details about their break up and wrote, ''Shruti Haasan and her doodle artiste-illustrator beau Santanu Hazarika, who were living-in together for the past couple of years have now broken up!''

The post also mentioned that the two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram, which further cements the news about their split. Interestingly, Shruti deleted all the pictures with Santanu from Instagram and took a small break from social media. In a recent post on Instagram, Shruti wrote, “It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people.”

As per media reports, Shruti and Santanu came close to each other during the COVID-19 pandemic through social media. In a recent interview, the actress mentioned that Santanu is her best friend and she just 'happens to be together' with him. The actress had earlier revealed that she had sent Santanu one of her poems and in return he shared his artwork with her.

Talking about the work front, Shruti Haasan's last release film is 'Salaar'. Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Prabhas have played important roles in this movie. Shruti will next be seen in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story. Major famed Advi Shesh will play the male lead opposite Haasan.

Apart from this, she also has several other important projects in her kitty including her father Kamal Haasan's directorial Sabaash Kundu and an untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

